Putin and Abbas call for early resumption of Palestinian-Israeli talks — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday discussed bilateral cooperation and the Middle East settlement, the Kremlin press service reported following a telephone conversation between the two leaders.

"In particular, both sides reiterated the need for an early resumption of constructive Palestinian-Israeli negotiations under the auspices of the quartet of international mediators (Russia, the US, the UN, the EU — TASS)," the statement says.

During the conversation, Putin and Abbas also "exchanged warm congratulations on the upcoming New Year," the Kremlin said.

On November 23, the Russian and Palestinian leaders held talks in Sochi, where they also discussed issues of bilateral interaction and the Middle East issues taking into account the efforts Russia was making for a Palestinian-Israeli settlement.