No response yet from NATO countries to Russia’s proposals on security guarantees — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. NATO members have not yet responded to Russia’s proposals on security guarantees, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

When asked if there had been any feedback from NATO countries and whether they were positive about Russia’s proposals, Peskov said: "There has been no feedback yet, it’s too early to talk about it."

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry released draft agreements on legally-binding security guarantees on the part of the United States and NATO. According to earlier reports, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov had informed White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan of Moscow’s readiness to immediately launch talks on the draft agreements. Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier called on NATO to launch substantive negotiations in order to provide Russia with reliable and long-term security guarantees. The head of state specified that Russia was seeking legal and judicial guarantees because the West had earlier failed to keep its verbal promises.