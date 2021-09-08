Russia ready to maintain dialogue with US on Iranian nuclear deal — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russia is ready to take part in joint consultations with the United States to discuss the return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said on Wednesday.

"Russia stands ready to maintain dialogue with our US counterparts on JCPOA," he wrote on Twitter, commenting on media reports about a US special envoy’s upcoming visits to Moscow and Paris to discuss the issue.

The US Department of State said on Tuesday that US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley and a small delegation will be travelling to Moscow and Paris from 7-10 September for consultations with Russian and European partners "on Iran’s nuclear program and the need to quickly reach and implement an understanding on a mutual return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action."

Talks between Iran and the five involved countries (Russia, the UK, China, France, and Germany) have been going on in Vienna since April. Their aim is restoring the original nuclear deal, which implies the removal of US sanctions imposed on Iran, compliance with nuclear obligations by Iran, and the United States’ return to the accord. Representatives of the JCPOA members are also holding separate consultations with the US delegation without Iran’s participation. All the delegations involved initially hoped to complete the work in late May, after which they revised the date to early June.