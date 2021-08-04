Russia to highlight importance of Moscow consultations on Afghanistan at UNGA session

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russia will highlight the continuing relevance of the Moscow consultations on Afghanistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement dedicated to Russia’s position at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

According to the ministry, Moscow and its partners in the extended Troika, which brings together Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan, together with both of the Afghan negotiating teams, are working to promote the process of national reconciliation in Afghanistan.

"Together with our partners within the ‘Troika Plus’ and with the participation of both Afghan negotiating teams, we are working to advance national reconciliation in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. We attach particular importance to regional cooperation, primarily through the SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organization] and the CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization]. We note the continuing relevance of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan. We support the work of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA)," the statement reads.

The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized Moscow’s consistent position on promoting the process of national reconciliation in Afghanistan. "We consistently pursue the policy aimed at facilitating the process of national reconciliation in Afghanistan. We provide assistance in building a country free from terrorism and drug-related crime. We are seriously concerned about the continuing influence of ISIS in the north and northeast of the country, as well as the threat of the spillover of terrorist activities into Central Asia and the use of a deteriorating domestic political environment to undermine the peace process," the statement said.

On April 14, US President Joe Biden announced plans to end Washington’s operation in Afghanistan, the longest military campaign in US history. After that, the situation in the country started to deteriorate as the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) is mounting offensives in several directions. In early July, the Taliban took control of areas along the border with Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.