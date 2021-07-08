Next Astana Format meeting on Syria to take place in Kazakhstan this year — statement

NUR-SULTAN, July 8. /TASS/. The next round of Astana Format talks on Syria will take place in Nur-Sultan before the end of this year, with consideration of an epidemiological situation, says the joint statement of Russia, Iran, and Turkey, adopted after the 16th Astana Format meeting.

"[The sides] Decided to convene the 17th International Meeting on Syria in the Astana format in Nur-Sultan before the end of 2021, taking into consideration the pandemic situation," the statement reads.

The sides reiterated their July 1, 2020, agreement to hold the next highest-level meeting in Iran as soon as the situation makes it possible and expressed their gratitude to Kazakhstan for hosting the 16th Astana Format meeting.

The July 7-8 meeting took place with the participation of the guarantor states (Iran, Russia, Turkey), the Syrian government, and the Syrian armed opposition. The participants discussed the situation in the Arab Republic, the international humanitarian assistance, the perspectives of restoration of operation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva, and trust-building measures, including exchange of detainees, the release of hostages, and the search for those missing in action.