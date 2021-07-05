Anti-Russian draft resolution withdrawn from OSCE PA agenda — Russian delegation head

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. An anti-Russian resolution initiated by the Ukrainian delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly) has been withdrawn from the agenda thanks to the efforts of the Russian delegation, Pyotr Tolstoy, deputy speaker of the Russian State Duma lower parliament house and the leader of the Russian delegation, said on Monday.

"A draft anti-Russian resolution with standard false accusations against Russia that was initiated by the Ukrainians and an anti-Belarusian draft initiated by the Danish delegation have been withdrawn from the agenda," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

"At a meeting of the OSCE Parliament Assembly’s Standing Committee in Vienna, where heads of national delegations are present, we expressed protest to the actions by European authorities for banning our Belarusian colleague from coming to the meeting without any explanations," Tolstoy added.