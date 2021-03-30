Putin ready to clarify Navalny situation to Merkel, Macron — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to clarify the situation around blogger Alexey Navalny to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Clearly, any of the parties can raise the issues that it considers important at such meetings, this is normal practice. If such questions come up, the president will certainly provide the necessary clarification," Peskov said in response to a question.

The Kremlin spokesman earlier said that Putin, Merkel and Macron planned to hold a conversation, touching upon a number of issues.