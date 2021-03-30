Kremlin spokesman says Navalny’s atypical worldview ‘disgusting’

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov characterized blogger Alexey Navalny’s worldview as "atypical," underscoring that this does not redeem him of responsibility for his deeds, as with any other Russian citizen.

"This citizen is, of course, atypical in terms of his worldview, which I find disgusting, but he is a Russian citizen, and he has legal responsibility for his deeds," Peskov said in an interview Tuesday. "How is he different from you and me? Why do we have to comply with the law, and he does not?"

When asked whether it was "beneficial to the authorities to put Navalny behind bars," he proposed to formulate the question differently.

"I would formulate it in a different way: was it beneficial for the authorities to tolerate one Russian citizen, who kept walking freely, despite having two suspended sentences?" the spokesman said. "Every year, over 10,000 people with suspended sentences go behind bars after getting a second suspended sentence. And he remained at large."

Navalny, who previously received two suspended sentences for embezzlement, was but behind bars on February 2 over numerous probation violations.