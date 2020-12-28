Putin’s Covid vaccine delay doesn’t undermine trust in Russian vaccine, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s delayed decision to get the coronavirus vaccine does not reflect badly in any way on the Russian vaccine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Absolutely not," he said when asked the relevant question. The Kremlin representative highlighted that Russia had already launched vaccination for the population, while vaccine production is being boosted. "Therefore, we don’t see any connection here. After the Health Ministry’s conclusion on one vaccine, other vaccines will follow then, and then the president will make a decision," he added.

Last week, Peskov said that Putin can soon announce his vaccination. According to him, the president has repeatedly said that he will get the vaccine.

Earlier, the Russian Health Ministry cleared Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine to be used for seniors over 60.