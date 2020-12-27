Putin likely to announce about receiving COVID-19 vaccine soon, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to announce about taking the coronavirus vaccine in the near future, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"We should expect that in the near future the president will announce himself about the decision," Peskov said in an interview with "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

The Kremlin spokesman recalled that at his annual news conference the president said he would get vaccinated at the first opportunity. "He said he would take the vaccine and that he had made such a decision and he was waiting for all formal issues to be solved."

Earlier, Russia’s Health Ministry authorized the use of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for people over 60 years of age.