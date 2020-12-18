Leaders of ex-Soviet states to discuss anti-coronavirus effort during online summit

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will convene via a videoconference on Friday to discuss a wide range of issues, including anti-coronavirus efforts, the Kremlin press service said.

The leaders plan to discuss current state and prospects for developing cooperation within the CIS in the political, trade and economic, social and cultural spheres. They are also expected to discuss joint efforts to counter the coronavirus infection and exchange opinions on topical international and regional matters.

"Following the meeting, its participants will approve an updated Concept for the CIS future development and adopt joint statements on the 75th anniversary of the UN, on cooperation in the area of maintaining international information security, and a number of other documents," the Kremlin said.

During his annual press conference on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the event will be timely and useful. "My colleagues and me will discuss what tasks we should solve as a matter of priority," he said.