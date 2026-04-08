US vice president says talks on Ukraine focus on 'a few square kilometers of territory'

BUDAPEST, April 8. /TASS/. The current stage of talks on resolving the Ukraine conflict is focused on "a few square kilometers of territory," US Vice President JD Vance said.

"We’ve made some progress. We haven't, obviously, made the final amount of progress, but I'm pretty optimistic about this," he pointed out in an address to the Mathias Corvinus Collegium in the Hungarian capital of Budapest.

"We’re talking about haggling at this point over a few square kilometers of territory in one direction or another," Vance added.