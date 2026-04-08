MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. The EU authorities have begun secretly exploring ways to establish their own nuclear weapons production capabilities, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said.

TASS has compiled the main points from the statement.

EU drive for nuclear weapons

"The leaders of the EU and several of its leading member states have revealed their madness and political recklessness rooted in extreme hostility toward Russia."

"The Brussels-led EU has embarked on a perilous path that risks undermining global security architecture and the international non-proliferation system": "Secret work has begun within the corridors of the EU headquarters to study ways to establish nuclear weapons production capabilities, while EU officials claim the sole aim is to deter a fictitious Russian threat."

Germany’s nuclear ambitions

"German experts are capable of covertly obtaining enough weapons-grade plutonium for a nuclear device within about a month at research laboratories in Karlsruhe, Dresden, Erlangen, and Julich, and weapons-grade uranium at the Gronau enrichment facility within a week."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and her accomplices appear to emulate the ambitions of Nazi Germany’s leaders who triggered World War II: "It seems von der Leyen and her accomplices find the role of warmongers in the Ukraine conflict too modest. They must be dreaming of the malign glory of Nazi Germany’s leaders who unleashed World War II."

Importance of non-proliferation

Brussels has chosen a dangerous course that could disrupt the international non-proliferation regime: "This time, the Brussels-led EU has embarked on a perilous path, undermining global security and the international system for preventing the spread of weapons of mass destruction."

Russia stresses to the US administration and global authorities the urgent need to prevent the EU from developing its own nuclear weapons: "We urge the US administration and all governments to do everything possible to stop the EU from acquiring nuclear weapons, which would inevitably trigger a new round of the global nuclear arms race."