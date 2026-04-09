Over 100 Ukrainian drones attack Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, April 9. /TASS/. Ukraine’s army attacked the Belgorod Region with more than 100 drones over the past 24 hours, the regional crisis response center reported.

"In the Graivoronsky district, the town of Graivoron, the villages of Glotovo, Golovchino, Gora-Podol, Dunayka, Zamostye and Moshchenoye came under attacks by 36 drones, of which 16 were shot down. In the town of Graivoron, three men were injured in a drone attack. The men were taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2., and two others continued treatment on an outpatient basis," the regional crisis response center reported.

In the town of Graivoron, drones damaged a garage, five private houses, four outbuildings, and four cars, one of which fire destroyed; in the village of Glotovo, drones damaged an outbuilding; in the village of Dunayka, drones damaged two private houses and an outbuilding; in the village of Golovchino, drones damaged a passenger car and a commercial facility; in the village of Moshchenoye, drones damaged a private house and two outbuildings.

In the city of Belgorod, a drone detonation injured two men, who continued inpatient treatment at City Hospital No. 2. The attack damaged a utility room at the site. The Ukrainian army attacked Belgorod municipal district with 18 drones, damaging a social facility, a commercial facility, private houses, and cars, and struck Volokonovsky municipal district with two drones, damaging a garage, a passenger car, and a truck.

The Ukrainian forces fired five munitions at Borisovsky municipal district during one shelling and struck it with five drones, damaging an administrative building. The enemy struck Shebekinsky municipal district with 33 drones; a drone strike on a car killed one man and wounded four others. The drones damaged cars, infrastructure, and private houses. Medical workers hospitalized two of the wounded and released the other victims for outpatient treatment.