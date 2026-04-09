Damaged Russian gas carrier Arctic Metagaz taken under tow again

TUNIS, April 9. /TASS/. The operation to resume towing of the Russian gas carrier Arctic Metagaz, damaged in an attack in the Mediterranean Sea, has been successfully completed, according to a statement obtained by TASS from Khaled Ghulam, spokesman for Libya’s emergency committee handling the incident involving the attacked Russian vessel.

"The operation to retake the tanker under tow and restore control over it has been successfully completed with the assistance of the vessel Mardave, operating on behalf of the Libyan National Oil Corporation," the statement said. Ghulam noted that this outcome was achieved through intensive administrative and technical coordination among various Libyan institutions across different regions of Libya aimed at protecting the marine environment and ensuring the safety of maritime and civilian navigation.

On March 3, Russia’s Transport Ministry reported that the Russian gas carrier Arctic Metagaz had been attacked in the Mediterranean Sea by Ukrainian unmanned boats in close proximity to Malta’s territorial waters. As Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted, the gas carrier, which was transporting 100,000 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas, lost propulsion and power, and a fire and gas explosion occurred on board. All 30 crew members were evacuated safely, while two sailors were injured.