Russian troops hammer Ukrainian army’s energy, port infrastructure over past day

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Russian troops struck fuel and energy and port infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck Ukraine’s fuel and energy and port infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, sites for the launch of unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 143 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,110 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,110 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 170 troops and an armored personnel carrier in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 200 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 165 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 335 troops, a tank and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 200 troops, an infantry fighting vehicle and an armored personnel carrier in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 40 troops and an artillery gun in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 170 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 170 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored personnel carrier in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Kiyanitsa, Novodmitrovka, Malaya Rybitsa, Khoten and Tolstodubovo in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Rubezhnoye, Neskuchnoye, Bogodukhov and Ternovaya in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 170 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, two motor vehicles and two electronic warfare stations in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots and six materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Monachinovka, Nechvolodovka and Smorodkovka in the Kharkov Region, Tatyanovka, Shchurovo, Prishib and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 200 personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, four armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, an artillery gun and a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 165 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 165 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kramatorsk, Piskunovka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 165 personnel, two Kozak armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles and four field artillery guns, including a Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station, three ammunition depots and a fuel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 335 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 335 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and three armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an air assault brigade, a jaeger brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia] and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Krasny Kut, Kucherov Yar, Vodyanskoye, Grishino, Sergeyevka and Novoaleksandrovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novopodgorodnoye and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 335 personnel, a German-made Leopard tank, three armored combat vehicles, a British-made Raven surface-to-air missile system and nine motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle and an armored personnel carrier in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, an assault brigade and four assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Romanki, Pokrovskoye, Dobropasovo and Velikomikhailovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Vozdvizhevka, Novosyolovka, Rozovka and Lyubitskoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 200 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored personnel carrier and five motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 40 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 40 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy artillery gun in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an unmanned systems brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Orekhov, Kirovo and Balabino in the Zaporozhye Region and the city of Kherson," the ministry said.

"Up to 40 [Ukrainian] military personnel, 13 motor vehicles, an artillery gun, two Israeli-made RADA RPS-42 counter-fire radar stations and two ammunition and materiel depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 265 Ukrainian UAVs, 13 smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 265 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 13 smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 13 guided aerial bombs and 265 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 132,493 unmanned aerial vehicles, 654 surface-to-air missile systems, 28,750 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,696 multiple rocket launchers, 34,334 field artillery guns and mortars and 58,872 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.