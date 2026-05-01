Banksy confirms authorship of statue installed in central London

LONDON, May 1. /TASS/. The anonymous street artist Banksy posted a video on his Instagram showing the installation of a statue with a face covered by a flag in central London, thereby confirming his authorship of the work.

The video shows workers installing the statue in Waterloo Place in the Westminster area. The sculpture was unveiled on April 29 near the monuments to King Edward VII of the United Kingdom, Florence Nightingale, and the Crimean War memorial.

Banksy did not specify to whom or what the work is dedicated. Westminster City Council told the BBC that it does not intend to remove the statue: "We’re excited to see Banksy’s latest sculpture in Westminster, making a striking addition to the city’s vibrant public art scene. While we have taken initial steps to protect the statue, at this time it will remain accessible for the public to view and enjoy."

The BBC recalled that this is not the first statue in London attributed to Banksy. In 2004, he unveiled a sculpture titled The Drunkard, a playful take on The Thinker. The work was stolen shortly thereafter.

Banksy, who has kept his identity secret for many years, is considered one of the most popular artists of his time. His most expensive painting, Love Is in the Bin, sold in 2021 for Ј18.6 million ($25.4 million at the time). In March, Reuters reported that Banksy was born Robin Gunningham. According to the agency, the artist later adopted the pseudonym David Jones.