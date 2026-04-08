Iran condemns attacks on Lavan, Siri Islands after declared ceasefire — president

TEHRAN, April 8. /TASS/. Iran resolutely condemns strikes against the islands of Lavan and Siri in the Persian Gulf, as they violate the ceasefire, a statement from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Wednesday.

"The president stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran would deliver a decisive response to any attack as he condemned several cases of ceasefire violations, including the strikes against the islands of Lavan and Siri in the early hours of Wednesday," the statement posted on his Telegram channel reads.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said later in a post on X: "The Iran-US ceasefire terms are clear and explicit: the US must choose - ceasefire or continued war via Israel. It cannot have both."

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a mutual decision with Iran to halt hostilities for a two-week period.

The move comes in the wake of a proposal from Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and is "subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz," the US leader specified.

US, Israel military operation against Iran

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.

The Assembly of Experts of the Islamic Republic of Iran later announced the election of Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the assassinated ayatollah, as the country’s new Supreme Leader.