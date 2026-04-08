ROME, April 8. /TASS/. Following the collapse of the US and Israeli military operation, Iran has definitively asserted itself as a global leader amid a shifting world order. According to the portal InsideOver, the United States suffered a humiliating defeat.

"Today, Iran stands as the world's fourth-largest power. This is not solely due to its technological advancements, energy resources, or strategic planning, but primarily because of its ability to influence on a global scale - as a civilization, a nation-state, and a political force," the portal states.

It highlights that the ceasefire agreement signifies the defeat of the US and Israel after a month of conflict, during which they aimed to suppress Iran through regime change, attempts to dismantle Tehran’s nuclear program, and the elimination of its missile capabilities. The portal credits diplomatic mediation by China, Pakistan, Oman, and the Vatican for achieving this outcome. The day prior, Pope Leo XIV, speaking to reporters, condemned "threats directed at the Iranian people."

"America's defeat is not merely a blow to a superpower and its closest ally, Israel. It marks a pivotal turning point in global history and the international order. The world as it was after the collapse of the Soviet Union is coming to an end. A new paradigm begins today," the portal concludes.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. This decision followed a proposal by Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and was contingent upon Iran’s readiness for the "complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz," Trump said. According to Iran's state television, Tehran outlined ten conditions for the ceasefire, which the US "was compelled to accept." These include guarantees of non-aggression, control over the Strait of Hormuz by Iran, continued uranium enrichment on Iranian soil, the lifting of primary and secondary sanctions, compensation payments, and the withdrawal of American forces from the region. Sharif has invited Iranian and US delegations to talks in Islamabad on April 10 with the goal of reaching a comprehensive agreement to resolve all outstanding disputes.