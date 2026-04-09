Russian embassy rejects London’s claims of Russian submarine threat

LONDON, April 9. /TASS/. Russia rejects UK Secretary of State for Defence John Healey’s claims that Russian submarines are posing a threat to undersea cables in the Atlantic Ocean.

"Russia does not threaten undersea infrastructure, which is of critical importance to the UK. Nor do we employ aggressive rhetoric in this regard," the embassy said.

"London has recently issued extremely aggressive statements and threats targeting merchant ships operating in the interests of Russian companies and our partners," Russian diplomats added. "It must be clearly understood that, if these threats are translated into action, there will be consequences."

During a press conference in London on April 9, Healey said that three Russian submarines spent nearly a month in the northern part of the Atlantic Ocean but left the region as a result of UK armed forces’ actions. He claimed that Russian submarines were engaged in "malign activity" related to critical undersea infrastructure but inflicted no damage. He did not elaborate on what activities he implied.

"Needless to say, it is impossible to either believe or verify this statement. That, apparently, is precisely its purpose," the embassy said.

It went on to say that Healey’s media stakeout was held "against the backdrop of genuine aggression against Iran, which the UK government supports both politically and militarily."

"As a country with a long history of maritime presence in the most remote corners of the world’s oceans - often without invitation and, at times, in defiance of local populations’ wishes - Britain appears peculiarly sensitive to the presence of Russian vessels in international waters," the embassy added.

Russian diplomats reiterated that "responsibility for the actual attack on undersea infrastructure - namely, the sabotage of Nord Stream - rests with Western countries." "The score isn't settled," the embassy concluded.