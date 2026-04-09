Russian troops establish bridgehead for Rai-Aleksandrovka offensive — expert

LUGANSK, April 9. /TASS/. Russian forces, having taken up new positions in the forest near Rai-Aleksandrovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, have established a bridgehead for a broad-front push, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Our troops have taken up new frontiers and positions in the wooded area near Rai-Aleksandrovka, preparing a bridgehead for further advance. But the terrain is difficult. Ukrainian militants still have a number of strategic advantages, so we are moving carefully, across a broad front," the expert said.

On April 7, Marochko told TASS that Russian troops were attacking Ukrainian military units stationed in Rai-Aleksandrovka from two areas at once, advancing from Krivaya Luka and Nikiforovka. According to him, the Ukrainian army command, sparing no personnel, is trying to maintain control of the strategically important Rai-Aleksandrovka.