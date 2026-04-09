Talks with Ukraine on POW swap nearing completion — Russian human rights commissioner

ORYOL, April 9. /TASS/. Negotiations with Kiev on the exchange of prisoners of war have effectively come to a close, a TASS correspondent reported, citing Russian human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova.

"Today, the Russian Defense Ministry, our security service, and our human rights commissioner’s office are conducting negotiations with the Ukrainian side. They have effectively reached a conclusion. We very much hope that a prisoner exchange will take place before Easter," she said.

Moskalkova thanked Belarus for its efforts to mediate the return of prisoners of war and Kursk Region residents from Ukraine.