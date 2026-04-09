Trump-Rutte meeting fails to soften US president’s hostile stance toward NATO — newspaper

BRUSSELS, April 9. /TASS/. A meeting between US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte did not lead to the US leader softening his hostile attitude toward his allies, Politico reported.

After the meeting, Trump reiterated the alliance’s disagreements over Greenland’s status and again stated that "NATO wasn't there when we [the US] needed them."

On Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that the US administration is considering withdrawing troops from several European countries in response to their lack of support for Washington's potential war with Iran.