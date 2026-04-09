NATO chief says he understands US disappointment with some alliance members

NEW YORK, April 9. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that during a conversation with him, US President Donald Trump expressed disappointment with the actions of several allies regarding the war with Iran, and noted that he understands the US leader's dissatisfaction.

"He is clearly disappointed with many NATO allies, and I can see his point. But at the same time, I was also able to point to the fact that the large majority of European nations has been helpful with basing, with logistics, with overflights, with making sure that they live up to the commitments," Rutte told CNN in an interview.

The NATO chief added that his conversation with the US president was "very frank and very open," calling it "a discussion between two good friends."