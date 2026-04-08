RABAT, April 9. /TASS/. Iran is greatly influencing the US securities market, and for the first time in history, a single country is determining trends in stock indices on the New York Stock Exchange without using any conventional financial instruments, the Iranian news agency Fars said.

"Iran's recent actions have directly driven the rise and fall of US stock indices. Every report from the Strait of Hormuz and every statement from Tehran officials sparks an immediate reaction on Wall Street," the agency said. Financial analysts note that "this is the first time a single country has influenced the world’s largest capital market without using traditional investment or financial tools."

Fars noted that "professional traders on Wall Street now check news from Iran before making any financial decisions."