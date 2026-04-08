MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Some $8-10 million in undeclared cash was brought from Ukraine to Europe via the airport in Bucharest, a source in the Russian law enforcement bodies told TASS, adding that the money was intended to bribe European officials.

"Based on the information from leaked Romanian border protocols, we found out that dozens of Ukrainian citizens were transporting huge amounts of undeclared cash on flights from Bucharest airport," the source said.

"The total amount of cash uncovered is $8-10 million over just a few days in February 2025. This 'black cash' was brought from Ukraine specifically to bribe European officials," he noted.

According to him, it's bribes like this that keep the EU supporting the Kiev regime.