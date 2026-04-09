Iranian delegation to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday for talks with US — ambassador

TEHRAN, April 9. /TASS/. An Iranian delegation will arrive in Islamabad this evening for talks with the US, Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam reported.

"Despite the skepticism of the Iranian public opinion due to the repeated ceasefire violations by the Israeli regime to sabotage the diplomatic initiative, invited by [Pakistani] Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Iranian delegation arrives tonight in Islamabad for serious talks based on the 10 points proposed by Iran," the diplomat wrote on his X page.