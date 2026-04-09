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US-Israeli strikes on Iran

US forces to remain at Iran's borders until agreement terms are met — Trump

The president elaborated that the US would retain all ships, aircraft, and military personnel
US President Donald Trump AP Photo/ Julia Demaree Nikhinson
US President Donald Trump
© AP Photo/ Julia Demaree Nikhinson

WASHINGTON, April 9. /TASS/. US troops and military equipment will remain along Iran’s borders until all terms of the agreement are met, President Donald Trump said.

"All US ships, aircraft, and military personnel, with additional ammunition, weaponry, and anything else that is appropriate and necessary for the lethal prosecution and destruction of an already substantially degraded enemy, will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the real agreement reached is fully complied with," the US leader wrote on Truth Social.

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Donald Trump
US-Israeli strikes on Iran
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