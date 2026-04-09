MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russian troops struck fuel and energy infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck Ukraine’s fuel and energy infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, ammunition depots, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 153 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,255 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,255 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 195 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 190 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 175 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 325 troops and nine armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 315 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 55 troops and a field artillery gun in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 195 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 195 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Miropolye, Novodmitrovka and Khoten in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Pokalyanoye, Rubezhnoye, Zybino, Liptsy, Veterinarnoye, Volchanskiye Khutora and Ternovaya in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 195 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, a field artillery gun, a Grad multiple rocket launcher and two electronic warfare stations in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot and ten materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kutkovka, Palamarevka, Borovaya and Nechvolodovka in the Kharkov Region, Shchurovo, Svyatogorsk, Stary Karavan and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 190 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 19 motor vehicles, two artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 175 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 175 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Rai-Aleksandrovka, Dibrova, Kramatorsk, Ilyinovka, Artyoma and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 175 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 16 motor vehicles, four field artillery guns and a Grad multiple rocket launcher in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and four ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 325 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 325 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed nine enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, a jaeger brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia] and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Zavidovo-Kudashevo, Gulevo, Kutuzovka, Novoaleksandrovka, Krasnopodolye, Vodyanskoye, Priyut, Krasny Kut, Belitskoye and Sergeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novopavlovka and Novopodgorodnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 325 personnel, nine armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles, three artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 315 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 315 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, an assault brigade and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Vozdvizhevka, Kopani, Obshcheye, Novosyolovka and Lyubitskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Pokrovskoye, Dobropasovo and Velikomikhailovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 315 personnel, five armored combat vehicles and ten motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 55 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 55 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy field artillery gun in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kushugum, Grigorovka, Zaporozhets and Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region and the city of Kherson," the ministry said.

"Up to 55 [Ukrainian] military personnel, 14 motor vehicles, a field artillery gun, an Israeli-made RADA RPS-42 counter-fire radar station and three electronic warfare stations were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 339 Ukrainian UAVs, seven smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 339 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and seven smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down seven guided aerial bombs, a rocket of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 339 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 132,832 unmanned aerial vehicles, 654 surface-to-air missile systems, 28,773 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,698 multiple rocket launchers, 34,354 field artillery guns and mortars and 58,954 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.