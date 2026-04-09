JAL to consider resumption of flights to Russia when conditions will be in place

TOKYO, April 9. /TASS/. Japan Airlines (JAL) will review an opportunity of resuming direct flights to Russia when appropriate conditions will be in place to do that, the air carrier’s press service told TASS.

"Regarding the Russia route, we have suspended operations because the aviation insurance industry has stopped underwriting insurance for flights to Russia due to economic sanctions, which means some aviation insurance may not cover our operated flights," the airline said.

"Once it is confirmed that the necessary environment to operate flights has been restored, we will consider resuming operations," JAL added.

All Nippon Airways, another major air carrier in Japan, told TASS at the same time that no restart of flights to Russia is planned.