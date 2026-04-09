No winner or loser in war with Iran, with fate of ceasefire remaining unknown — newspaper

ISTANBUL, April 9. /TASS/. The world breathed a sigh of relief with the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, but it remains to be seen whether this respite will develop into a long-term truce, Turkey’s Hurriyet newspaper reported, noting that there is no clear winner in the Iranian conflict, just as there is no loser.

The article noted that the ceasefire agreement was secured in part thanks to the efforts of the Turkish leadership, which held around 50 telephone conversations with counterparts in Ankara, Washington, Tehran, Islamabad, and Doha. In Ankara, efforts are underway to turn the temporary truce into a permanent one. Work is also being done on the format and agenda for the Iran talks, scheduled for Friday in Islamabad.

"There is no clear winner [in the war], but there is a side that has not been defeated. That is Iran. Its regime remains in place, and its missile capabilities are intact," columnist Hande Firat emphasized.

In her opinion, the outcome of the confrontation was influenced by US aviation losses. Moreover, the columnist revealed that the US had deployed approximately 70% of its missile capabilities in the conflict against Iran.

"The US and Israel did not achieve complete success. The US is strong but limited. Israel is effective but futile," the jounalist emphasized.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. According to him, the parties have resolved nearly all contentious issues, and Washington views Tehran’s 10-point proposal as a working basis for further negotiations. These include adherence to the principle of non-aggression, Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, uranium enrichment within the country, the lifting of primary and secondary sanctions, the payment of compensation, and the withdrawal of US forces from the region. Trump stated that the decision was made based on Iran’s willingness to open the Strait of Hormuz. In turn, Tehran agreed to cease "defensive attacks" provided that no strikes are launched against Iran. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is mediating between the parties, invited them to negotiate on April 10. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, the talks are expected to be face-to-face.