Iranian parliament speaker says talks with US unreasonable amid ceasefire breaches

RABAT, April 8. /TASS/. Speaker of Iran’s Majlis (parliament) Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said it makes no sense to engage in dialogue with the United States when Washington has violated several key provisions of the agreement even before the negotiations began.

In a post on X, he said three key clauses of the ceasefire proposal were violated, condemning continued military operations in Lebanon, an unauthorized entry into Iranian airspace, and denial of the Islamic Republic’s right to enrich uranium.

"In such a situation, a bilateral ceasefire or negotiations is unreasonable," Ghalibaf emphasized.