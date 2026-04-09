ENEOS mum on potential restart of Russian oil imports

TOKYO, April 9. /TASS/. ENEOS, one of the top oil companies in Japan, does not comment on the possibility of resuming Russian oil imports and will cooperate with the national government to ensure stable deliveries to the domestic market, the company’s press service told TASS.

"We will refrain from answers to questions pertaining to specific steps of our company but we will act in interests of ensuring stable domestic supplies, cooperating with relevant authorities, with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry in the first instance," ENEOS said, responding to a question whether it considers the possibility of resuming oil imports from Russia.

The company pointed to economic sanctions introduced by Japan against Russia in view of the situation in Ukraine, when referring to prospects of Russian-Japanese economic cooperation. "We cannot comment on bilateral relations but we will continue to adhere to the viewpoint of the Japanese government as before, considering global trends and factors," the press service added.