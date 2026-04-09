No agreements on Ukraine’s NATO membership in near future — Rutte

WASHINGTON, April 9. /TASS/. The possibility of Ukraine joining the North Atlantic Alliance is not currently being considered, and there will be no agreements on this in the near future, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated while speaking at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in Washington.

"NATO membership not being on the table for now," he noted, speaking about Ukraine. Rutte claimed that "the key" to resolving the Ukrainian conflict is providing security guarantees to Kiev.

"I don't think we will be able, collectively, to solve that NATO membership in the short term," the NATO Secretary General added.

Rutte has previously stated on multiple occasions that a number of NATO countries oppose Ukraine’s accession to the alliance. He did not rule out that this could happen in the future.