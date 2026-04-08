Iraq detains individuals linked to French officer’s killing near Erbil — PM

RABAT, April 9. /TASS/. Iraq's security forces have detained a group of individuals involved in a drone attack on positions of the international coalition near the city of Erbil, which resulted in the death of a French soldier, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani said during a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Security forces have detained individuals involved in launching a drone at a facility near Erbil that houses military personnel from the international anti-terrorism coalition, an incident that resulted in the death of an officer from the French contingent," the Iraqi government’s office quoted al-Sudani as saying.

According to the statement, al-Sudani and Macron also discussed the overall situation in the region, recent developments, and efforts to resolve the conflict.