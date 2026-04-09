Japan Airlines to consider invitation for participating in delegation

TOKYO, April 9. /TASS/. Japan Airlines (JAL) will consider an invitation from the government to take part in the trip of an economic delegation to Russia if it is received, the press service of the air carrier told TASS.

"We are aware of the news that the Japanese government is coordinating to send an economic delegation to Russia in May; however, no concrete plans have been presented at this time, so it is difficult to comment on whether we will participate," JAL said.

"If a specific request for participation is made, we will carefully consider it by comprehensively evaluating the mission’s objectives, the significance of our company’s participation, and the local situation and safety," the air carrier added.