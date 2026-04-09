MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte cannot protect the faltering North Atlantic Alliance, Russian Special Presidential Envoy on Foreign Investment and Economic Cooperation Kirill Dmitriev said.

"Failed Rutte fails to defend failed NATO," he wrote on the X social network, commenting on Rutte's agreement with US President Donald Trump regarding NATO's failure.

Earlier, the NATO Secretary General acknowledged that some countries of the North Atlantic Alliance had indeed failed the test set by the United States. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated earlier that the American leader believes the war of the United States and Israel against Iran served as a test for NATO, and the alliance failed that test.