Oil and gas revenues of Russian budget down 45.4% in Q1 — ministry

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Russia’s federal budget revenues from the oil and gas sector amounted to 1.4 trillion rubles ($17.8 bln) in January - March of this year, which is 45.4% lower than in the same period last year, according to data released on the Finance Ministry’s website.

Monthly transactions on sale and purchase of foreign currency and gold to form additional (non-received) revenues was suspended until July 1 of this year, the ministry said.

"The structure of budget rules remains unchanged at the same time and keeps the main principle of accumulation of extra oil and gas revenues during periods of favorable price environment and the use of the funds of the National Wealth Fund for covering the shortfall in oil and gas revenues. It ensures the immunity of the budget system to fluctuations in the flow of oil and gas revenues," the ministry added.