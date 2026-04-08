EU complicity in attacks on Russia, Middle East peace process: MFA statements

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Moscow welcomes the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

The diplomat noted that European states' refusal to condemn terrorist attacks on Russian-flagged merchant ships makes Europe complicit in the Kiev regime's maritime atrocities. Besides that, she said that any countries that allow their airspace to be used by Ukrainian drones should rethink their actions.

TASS has compiled the key statements from the Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

Middle East conflict

Moscow is pleased about the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran.

"Russia welcomes the agreement to end hostilities between the US and Iran," Zakharova said.

Much work will be required to finally resolve the conflict "based on respect for the legitimate rights and interests of all states in the region." The escalating violence in Lebanon cannot be ignored in the context of the conflict in the Middle East.

"Essentially, the events in Lebanon are a byproduct of the unprovoked armed aggression of the United States and Israel in the Middle East," the Russian diplomat noted.

The non-recurrence of hostilities "must be guaranteed" following negotiations between the parties to the conflict over Iran.

"Long-term peace and security in the region must be ensured," the diplomat said.

Russia strongly condemns aggressive attempts and calls from outside forces to destabilize the domestic political situation in Iran by "dismantling" the power apparatus in the country.

Nuclear weapons in EU

Moscow sees that many European countries are showing increased interest in either fielding nuclear weapons or coming under the protection of nations who already have them.

"We are seeing an explosive surge not only in rhetoric but simply in interest in the issue of nuclear weapons from European capitals, which until recently seemed to advocate what they called rapid nuclear disarmament," the diplomat said.

Zakharova expressed skepticism regarding the European Union's assurances of their commitment to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

"Declarations of commitment to NPT obligations from European nations that simultaneously pursue the development of nuclear arsenals cast doubt on their sincerity," she said.

EU complicity in attacks on Russia

Countries that provide their territory for Ukrainian drone overflights must understand "the risk they are exposed to."

"Without a doubt, we regard the recent events involving drones as terrorist attacks against Russia, committed against industrial and civilian facilities in Russia. And if third countries have provided or are providing their territory for enemy drone overflights, they must clearly understand—and we are confident that they understand, because they have been fully informed—the risk they are exposed to," the diplomat said.

Attacks on the Russian Navy

The refusal of European states to condemn terrorist attacks on Russian-flagged merchant ships makes Europe "not just a silent witness, but a direct accomplice to the Kiev regime's atrocities."

The expanding geography of the attacks threatens "maritime transport in various parts of the world's oceans."

Ukraine's desire to include the Mediterranean in its terrorist activities threatens to turn the region into a new flashpoint.

"The [Intelligence Online] publication also reports that the attack on the Russian gas carrier Arctic Metagaz was the first such operation outside the Black Sea and marked a shift in Ukraine's operations toward the Mediterranean, which, by all appearances, could become a new flashpoint."

The West is trying to change laws to suit its own interests in order to "free the hands of its security forces."

"A number of countries with unfriendly regimes, in particular Estonia, Poland, Finland, and the Netherlands, are drafting bills and passing laws to expand the powers of competent authorities to ensure maritime safety," Zakharova said.

Russia will use all available "political, legal, and other instruments to ensure respect for the principle of freedom of navigation," the diplomat said.

Japan-Ukraine UAV agreement

"Today, the Japanese Ambassador [to Moscow Akira Muto] was summoned to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where we lodged a protest with him over the published information regarding the conclusion by Terra Drone Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, of an investment agreement with a Ukrainian developer of combat drones," the Russian diplomat said.

Elections in Armenia

Moscow hopes that pro-Russian forces "will be able to freely participate in the expression of the will of Armenian citizens."

This is not about interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state, but about the citizens' right to express their will.

"All citizens of Armenia who have the right to vote, but who also support ties and the development of relations with Russia based on a number of obvious, objective, and undisputed factors and facts, will also be able to do so freely and democratically, as is proper in civilized countries," Zakharova said.

Relations between Moscow and Chisinau

Russia, unlike Western countries, respects Moldova's sovereignty and advocates for an equal, trusting dialogue.

"Unlike the West, Russia respects the sovereignty of the Republic of Moldova and advocates for an equal, mutually respectful dialogue for the benefit of the peoples of our countries."

Moscow views Chisinau's claims of Russia's alleged interference in the elections as a manifestation of the current Moldovan authorities' Russophobic policies.

"Moldovan officials have not and cannot provide any evidence that Russia did this," Zakharova said.