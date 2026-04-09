US demands concrete plans from NATO allies regarding Strait of Hormuz — news agency

NEW YORK, April 9. /TASS/. Washington is asking its NATO allies to present specific plans within a few days regarding how they intend to ensure the safety of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, Bloomberg reported.

According to the news agency, several European allies of the US have expressed their willingness to ensure the safety of the Strait of Hormuz since the ceasefire announcement. Washington wants them to make specific commitments in this regard. This request was made during talks with alliance representatives at the White House, which the NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, visited the day before. Bloomberg noted that the issue was also discussed during meetings with NATO officials at the Pentagon and the State Department. Representatives from the White House and the two departments did not respond to requests for comment from reporters.

Even after the ceasefire was announced, Iran and Israel continued to launch strikes, and the Strait of Hormuz "remains effectively closed," the news agency pointed out. Against this backdrop, questions arise as to whether US allies will be able to promptly provide Washington with the requested plans and whether they consider the set deadline to be realistic, Bloomberg stressed.