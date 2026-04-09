US-Iran talks to kick off on Saturday and last several days — source

ISLAMABAD, April 9. /TASS/. Talks between the US and Iran in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad will begin on Saturday and are expected to last several days, a source told TASS.

According to his information, the meeting will be held behind closed doors. The Serena Hotel is the most likely venue, he said. Earlier, a hotel employee told TASS that the facility is preparing to accommodate the US and Iranian delegations.

A press conference is expected following the consultations. The US and Iranian embassies in Pakistan have not yet responded to TASS’ request for comment on the details of preparations for the US-Iran talks in Islamabad.

Security measures have been tightened in the city in connection with the upcoming talks. According to authorities, these measures are intended to ensure the safe movement of foreign delegations. The so-called red zone, where the government complex and adjacent areas are located, is completely closed to all types of transport except for special vehicles.

April 9 and 10 have been declared public holidays in the capital in connection with the talks. According to a notice from the city administration, law enforcement agencies, medical facilities, and public utilities will continue to operate as usual. Islamabad residents are advised to plan their schedules accordingly.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. According to him, the parties have resolved nearly all contentious issues, and Washington views Tehran’s 10-point proposal as a working basis for further negotiations. These include adherence to the principle of non-aggression, Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, uranium enrichment within the country, the lifting of primary and secondary sanctions, the payment of compensation, and the withdrawal of US forces from the region. Trump stated that the decision was made based on Iran’s willingness to open the Strait of Hormuz. In turn, Tehran agreed to cease "defensive attacks" provided that no strikes are launched against Iran. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is mediating between the parties, invited them to negotiate on April 10. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, the talks are expected to be face-to-face.