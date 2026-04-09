Putin’s aide highlights loss ratio as he confirms 1,000 bodies transferred to Ukraine

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russia’s top negotiator, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, confirmed on Thursday that his country transferred the bodies of 1,000 fallen soldiers to Ukraine and repatriated 41 bodies, pointing to the loss ratio.

"Regarding the loss ratio, 1,000 bodies of killed Ukrainian officers and soldiers have been transferred to the Ukrainian side, and we have received 41 [bodies of] our fallen fighters," Medinsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

On February 2, the Russian Foreign Ministry said more than 12,000 remains of military personnel have been transferred to Ukraine, and more than 200 bodies of Russian servicemen have been received from Kiev since June 2025, when the swap began. On February 26, Medinsky announced that Russia had transferred the bodies of 1,000 fallen soldiers to Ukraine, and repatriated 35 bodies.