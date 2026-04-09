MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Western biolaboratories located on Ukrainian territory were producing components of biological weapons, with evidence of this fact obtained during the special military operation, the threat of which cannot be understated, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev emphasized at a meeting of the interdepartmental commission on countering modern threats to biological security.

He pointed out that the Ukrainian biolaboratories pose a great threat to Russia. "During the special military operation, evidence was obtained that components of biological weapons were being produced near our borders," Medvedev noted. "This creates extremely serious, absolutely unacceptable risks for the security of our country."