Iranians take to streets to celebrate ‘US defeat’ — Mehr news agency

TEHRAN, April 8. /TASS/. Iranians are celebrating the "defeat of the United States" and Israel, the Mehr news agency said, publishing footage from Tehran city streets.

A video shot in the Iranian capital’s longest street, Valiasr Street, shows people with Iranian flags, cheering as loud music is played in the background. Cars and motorcycles are also driving with Iranian flags attached to them.

Iran’s Press TV television reported earlier in the day that the Supreme National Security Council of Iran declared the Islamic Republic’s victory and the "historic and crushing defeat" of the United States and Israel.