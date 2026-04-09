Civilian casualties, 69 downed drones: aftermath of overnight attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 69 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

One person was killed as a result of a drone attack on the Krasnodar Region, the statement noted.

TASS has compiled the key information on the aftermath of the overnight Ukrainian attack on Russian regions.

Scale

- Between 11:00 p.m. Moscow time on April 8 and 7:00 a.m. on April 9 (between 8:00 p.m. GMT on April 8 and 4:00 a.m. on April 9), on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 69 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones, the ministry reported.

- According to its statement, the drones were intercepted and destroyed over the Kursk, Astrakhan and Krasnodar Regions, as well as over the waters of the Sea of Azov.

Consequences

- A man was killed as a result of a drone attack in the village of Sauk-Dere in the Krasnodar Region, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev reported.

- He was on the balcony of a high-rise building when the drone debris fell, the regional head specified.

- According to Kondratyev, fragments of the destroyed drones also fell in a field in the suburbs of Krymsk, onto the grounds of one of the region’s enterprises, and onto several streets in the village of Moldavanskoye.

- A fire broke out at the crash site on one of the streets in Moldavanskoye, but it was quickly extinguished, the governor noted.

- Drone debris damaged the roof of a private home in Slavyansk-na-Kubani, the regional operational headquarters stated.

- There were no injuries. Emergency and special services are on the scene.

- Drone debris also fell on a private residence in the village of Mekkersstuk in the Krasnodar Region, the regional operational headquarters said.

- The building sustained serious damage.

- No one was injured; the family living in the house has moved in with relatives, the operational headquarters clarified.