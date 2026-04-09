Russia hands over 1,000 bodies of deceased Ukrainian troops to Ukraine — source

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russia handed over 1,000 bodies of deceased Ukrainian troops in exchange for 41 bodies of Russian servicemen, a source told TASS.

"Russia handed over 1,000 bodies of deceased Ukrainian soldiers, while Ukraine handed over 41 bodies of Russian soldiers," the source said.

On February 2, 2026, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that since June 2025, when the repatriation of the bodies of the deceased began, more than 12,000 remains have been handed over to Kiev, while Moscow has received more than 200 bodies of Russian servicemen. On February 26, 2026, Vladimir Medinsky, presidential aide and head of the Russian negotiating team, reported that the bodies of another 1,000 deceased Ukrainian troops had been handed over to Ukraine, while the bodies of 35 servicemen had been handed over to Russia.