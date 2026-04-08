Iran seeks new rules for ships passing through Hormuz — Reuters

GENEVE, April 8. /TASS/. Iran wants to discuss and set a new legal framework for the Hormuz Strait, Ali Bahreini, Iran’s permanent Representative to the United Nations, said, according to Reuters.

"This war has affected everything. And one of the things that this war will affect ·will be the legal regime of the Strait of Hormuz, but the details would be discussed and will be decided in the future," he said.

The diplomat explained that currently, "the ·arrangements for the Strait of Hormuz are temporary." He said transit through the sea corridor "will not be normal as it has been before the war." According to him, vessels will now be required to disclose the name and owner of the vessel, as well as information about the cargo.

Fars news agency previously reported that Iran had suspended the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz because of Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

It said that two tankers had passed through the strait since the start of the ceasefire between the United States and Iran.