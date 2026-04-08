Netanyahu says Israel to achieve Iran goals one way or another

TEL AVIV, April 8. /TASS/. Whether with the pen or with the sword, Israel will achieve its goals with regard to Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated.

"We still have many goals that we must achieve, and we will achieve them either through an agreement or by returning to military action. We are ready to return to military action at any moment, if need be. Our finger is on the trigger," he said in a televised address to the nation.

"I want to emphasize: this is not the end of the campaign. This is a stop along the way to achieving all our goals," Netanyahu added.