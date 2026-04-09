North Korean research institutes carry out tests of new weapons — KCNA

PYONGYANG, April 9. /TASS/. On April 6, 7, and 8, the Academy of Defense Sciences and the Missile Administration of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) tested an electromagnetic weapon system, a carbon fiber projectile, a short-range mobile air defense missile system, and a tactical ballistic missile cluster warhead, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The tests were supervised by Army General Kim Jong-sik, a member of the Central Military Commission and First Deputy Director of the Workers' Party of Korea Munitions Industry Department.

"He noted that the electromagnetic weapon and the carbon fiber projectile are special strategic weapons that can be combined with various military assets and used in various conditions," KCNA wrote.

The North Korean Anti-Air Weapon System Research Bureau of the Missile Administration conducted a combat test of a mobile short-range air defense missile system. The Ballistic Missile System Institute and the Warhead Institute of the Missile Administration conducted tests to evaluate the performance of the tactical ballistic missile’s cluster warhead and its submunitions. The tests confirmed that the cluster warhead of the Hwasong-11A ground-launched tactical ballistic missile is capable of high-density target destruction over an area of 6.5-7 hectares.

A test launch was also conducted to verify the maximum payload of the rocket engine using inexpensive materials.

"The Missile Administration noted that these tests are of great importance in the development of DPRK armed forces and were conducted as part of the regular activities of the Administration and its subordinate defense research institutions to continuously develop and upgrade weapons systems," KCNA reported.