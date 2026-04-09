Ceasefire between US, Iran must not be used to bolster forces — newspaper

BEIJING, April 9. /TASS/. The United States, Israel, and Iran should find a way to move from a short-term ceasefire to lasting peace, and the pause in the conflict must not be seen as an opportunity to strengthen military positions, China’s Global Times said in an editorial.

"Currently, the US, Israel and Iran have all expressed a willingness for a ceasefire, with the US and Iran poised to sit down for talks. This constitutes positive news. A two-week period is not long, and all parties must make the most of this brief window of opportunity. The greatest test lies in whether they can demonstrate sincerity in dialogue and a genuine desire to achieve peace, with the first hurdle being the commitment to uphold the ceasefire. If negotiations are treated merely as a means to stall for time and build strength, and if the temporary ceasefire is viewed as a "delaying tactic," the conflict could escalate at any moment, posing a grave threat to peace and stability throughout the Middle East and the wider world. The US, Israel and Iran should exercise rationality and restraint, actively exploring pathways to transition from a brief ceasefire to the realization of long-term peace," the article said.

The newspaper also called on the parties to give due consideration to the concerns of the other side. "In particular, they must strive to avoid hastily interpreting any aspect of the negotiations as an act of "capitulation" or "defeat," thereby introducing fresh complexities into the talks. This is, of course, a challenging undertaking; nevertheless, the relevant parties - especially the major powers - should demonstrate, throughout this process, the sense of duty and responsibility toward peace that is rightfully expected of them," the paper wrote.

"The temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran is also a phased outcome of diplomatic efforts by all parties. The international community should seize this rare window of opportunity to build broader consensus and stronger collective action, contributing to easing current tensions and restoring peace and stability in the Gulf and the Middle East at an early date," the article noted.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. The US leader said the decision was made amid Iran’s readiness to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran, in turn, agreed to halt "retaliatory attacks" provided no strikes are carried out against Iran. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, acting as a mediator between the parties, has invited them to talks on April 10.